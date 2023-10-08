49ers vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco 49ers (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Levi's Stadium.
The betting insights and trends for the 49ers and Cowboys can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
49ers vs. Cowboys Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|3.5
|45
|-185
|+150
49ers vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats
San Francisco 49ers
- San Francisco's matchups this year have an average point total of 43.6, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The 49ers have gone 3-0-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have won all four games when favored on the moneyline this year.
- San Francisco has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter and won every time.
Dallas Cowboys
- The Cowboys have yet to play a game this season that ended with a combined score over 45 points.
- Dallas has had an average of 42.4 points scored in their games so far this season, 2.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Cowboys are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- This is the first time the Cowboys will play as underdogs this season.
- Dallas has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.
49ers vs. Cowboys Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|31.3
|3
|14.5
|3
|43.6
|2
|4
|Cowboys
|31.0
|4
|10.3
|1
|42.4
|0
|4
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.6
|43.8
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.0
|28.0
|24.0
|ATS Record
|3-0-1
|2-0-0
|1-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|2-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.4
|40.8
|44.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|24.5
|26.0
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
