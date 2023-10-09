The NLDS continues on Monday when the Atlanta Braves play host to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the series when the game begins at 6:07 PM ET on TBS. Zack Wheeler is starting for the Phillies and Max Fried is the Braves' starter for this contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 307 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 626 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead the majors with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (947 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out eight times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 4.18 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.303).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Fried (8-1) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Fried has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Fried will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals L 10-9 Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge 10/7/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Home Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 10/9/2023 Phillies - Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 10/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola

