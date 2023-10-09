With the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) and the Green Bay Packers (2-2) squaring off on October 9 at Allegiant Stadium, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jordan Love will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

Raiders vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC/ESPN

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Jimmy Garoppolo 2023 Stats Jordan Love 3 Games Played 4 68.1% Completion % 56.1% 709 (236.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 901 (225.3) 5 Touchdowns 8 6 Interceptions 3 19 (6.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 72 (18.0) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Packers Defensive Stats

This year, the Packers are 20th in the NFL in points allowed (24.0 per game) and 21st in total yards allowed (352.5 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Green Bay ranks 11th in the NFL with 789 passing yards allowed (197.3 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.0).

Against the run, the Packers' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 621 rushing yards allowed (155.3 per game).

On defense, Green Bay ranks 10th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (33.9%) and 12th in red-zone efficiency allowed (46.7%).

Raiders Defensive Stats

