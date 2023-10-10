The Liberty Flames (5-0) meet a fellow CUSA opponent when they visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-1) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Liberty has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in scoring offense (36.2 points per game) and 24th-best in scoring defense (18 points allowed per game). Jacksonville State ranks 64th in the FBS with 30.5 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 21st-best by surrendering only 17.5 points per game.

See how to watch this game on ESPNU in the article below.

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Liberty 369 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490.4 (41st) 352.8 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314 (13th) 214.7 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.2 (2nd) 154.3 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.2 (69th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (38th) 15 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (7th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has been a dual threat for Jacksonville State this season. He has 523 passing yards (87.2 per game) while completing 59.5% of his passes. He's tossed five touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 240 yards (40 ypg) on 57 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has carried the ball 98 times for 559 yards, with four touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr. paces his team with 242 receiving yards on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has 13 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 156 yards (26 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Sean Brown's 11 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 148 yards (24.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 1,176 yards (235.2 ypg) on 64-of-111 passing with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 306 rushing yards on 59 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Quinton Cooley has 429 rushing yards on 70 carries with one touchdown.

CJ Daniels' 420 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 28 times and has totaled 16 receptions and three touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has put up a 320-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 18 targets.

Elijah Smoot has racked up seven receptions for 145 yards, an average of 29 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

