Jacksonville State vs. Liberty: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 10
The Liberty Flames (5-0) are 6-point favorites on the road against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-1) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Each squad has a productive rushing attack, with the Flames second in rushing yards per contest, and the Gamecocks 13th. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Jacksonville State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Jacksonville, Alabama
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-6)
|56.5
|-250
|+190
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-6.5)
|56.5
|-250
|+202
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.
- The Gamecocks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
- Liberty has compiled a 4-0-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Flames have an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 6-point favorites this season.
