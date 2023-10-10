Predators vs. Lightning: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 10
Tuesday's NHL lineup features a contest between the favored Tampa Bay Lightning (0-0-0, -165 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Nashville Predators (0-0-0, +140 moneyline odds) at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Lightning Moneyline
|Predators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-165
|+140
|6.5
Predators vs. Lightning Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay has not played a game this season shorter than -165 moneyline odds.
- Nashville has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +140.
