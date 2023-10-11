Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Atlanta Braves (104-58) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Phillies taking home the win. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET on October 11.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) against the Braves and Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Braves' record against the spread is 1-3-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in four of those games).

The Braves have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.

Atlanta has yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +105 or worse.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Atlanta has the most prolific offense in the majors, scoring 5.8 runs per game (947 total runs).

The Braves have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule