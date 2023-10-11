The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is all knotted up at 1-1.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .255 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

Rosario has had a hit in 85 of 144 games this season (59%), including multiple hits 31 times (21.5%).

He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (19 of 144), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven home a run in 40 games this season (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 67 .278 AVG .229 .315 OBP .294 .518 SLG .372 28 XBH 20 16 HR 5 50 RBI 24 67/14 K/BB 55/20 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings