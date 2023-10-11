Michael Harris II vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Harris II -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on October 11 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for NLDS Game 3 all knotted up 1-1.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .293 with 33 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 10th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Harris II has reached base via a hit in 96 games this season (of 140 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 140), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has driven in a run in 39 games this year (27.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (10%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year (38.6%), including 16 multi-run games (11.4%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|74
|.303
|AVG
|.285
|.337
|OBP
|.325
|.487
|SLG
|.469
|26
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|11
|28
|RBI
|29
|45/9
|K/BB
|56/16
|8
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
