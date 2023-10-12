In Blount County, Alabama, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Blount County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hayden High School at Wenonah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Cleveland High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Locust Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Locust Fork, AL

Locust Fork, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Appalachian High School at Valley Head High School