Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Fayette County, Alabama has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gordo High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hubbertville School at Berry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Berry, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.