Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Jefferson County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hayden High School at Wenonah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at McAdory High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: McCalla, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parker High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Birmingham High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Jasper, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Bessemer City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Calera High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Calera, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fultondale High School at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Centre, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Leeds, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Homewood, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midfield High School at Tarrant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Tarrant, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
