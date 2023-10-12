Kevin Pillar -- batting .208 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on October 12 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the NLDS. The Phillies are holding a 2-1 series lead.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is batting .228 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and six walks.

In 42.7% of his games this season (35 of 82), Pillar has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.5% of his games this year, Pillar has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.7%.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .190 AVG .254 .220 OBP .266 .354 SLG .458 7 XBH 12 3 HR 6 13 RBI 19 21/3 K/BB 29/3 2 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings