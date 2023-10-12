It's Week 6 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding wide receivers -- you've come to the right place!

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 6

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins 132.5 26.5 9.8 Stefon Diggs Bills 119 23.8 10 Puka Nacua Rams 115.6 23.1 12.6 D.J. Moore Bears 110.1 22 6.8 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 109.8 22 12 Justin Jefferson Vikings 109.1 21.8 10.6 Keenan Allen Chargers 103 25.8 11 A.J. Brown Eagles 101.1 20.2 10.2 Davante Adams Raiders 99.2 19.8 10.8 Adam Thielen Panthers 98 19.6 9.2 Nico Collins Texans 89.7 17.9 7.2 Marquise Brown Cardinals 75.9 15.2 8.4 George Pickens Steelers 74.9 15 8 Gabriel Davis Bills 73.8 14.8 5.2 Mike Evans Buccaneers 71.7 17.9 7.8 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 70.9 14.2 7 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 70.8 17.7 6.8 Deebo Samuel 49ers 70.6 14.1 6.2 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 70.4 17.6 9 Christian Kirk Jaguars 70.1 14 8.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 69.5 17.4 8.8 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 68.7 13.7 7.2 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 68.7 13.7 9.2 Tutu Atwell Rams 66.6 13.3 8 Nathaniel Dell Texans 64.3 12.9 5.6 DeVonta Smith Eagles 64 12.8 6.8 Garrett Wilson Jets 63.9 12.8 8.6 Josh Reynolds Lions 63.1 15.8 6 Chris Olave Saints 62.8 12.6 8.6 Jordan Addison Vikings 61.9 12.4 5.8 Romeo Doubs Packers 61.8 12.4 7.4 Zay Flowers Ravens 61.8 12.4 8 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 61.6 12.3 8.4 Curtis Samuel Commanders 61.3 12.3 5.4 Courtland Sutton Broncos 57.9 11.6 6.2 Terry McLaurin Commanders 57.1 11.4 6.2 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 56.8 14.2 5.8 Michael Thomas Saints 54.4 10.9 7.8 Michael Wilson Cardinals 52.5 10.5 3.6 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 51.8 10.4 6.6 Drake London Falcons 50.3 10.1 6.2 Mike Williams Chargers 50.2 16.7 8.7 Amari Cooper Browns 49.9 12.5 7.8 Josh Downs Colts 48.5 9.7 6.6 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 48.5 12.1 7.5 Jayden Reed Packers 47.8 9.6 5.4 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 47.3 11.8 6.5 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 46.7 11.7 6.8 Rashid Shaheed Saints 46.4 9.3 4.2 Rashee Rice Chiefs 46 9.2 4.8 Marvin Mims Broncos 45.9 9.2 2.4 Robert Woods Texans 43.1 8.6 8 K.J. Osborn Vikings 41.6 8.3 5.2 Tyler Boyd Bengals 39.6 7.9 6.8 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Titans 39.3 9.8 4.8 Allen Lazard Jets 39.2 7.8 4 D.J. Chark Panthers 39.1 9.8 5.2 Kalif Raymond Lions 38.5 7.7 2.8 Brandon Johnson Broncos 38.2 7.6 2.2 Braxton Berrios Dolphins 38 7.6 3.6

This Week's Games

