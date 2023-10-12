Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pickens County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Pickens County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Pickens County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gordo High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Aliceville High School at Cold Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Bremen, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Pickens County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Reform, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
