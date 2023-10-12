How to Watch the Predators vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators (0-1) will host the Seattle Kraken (0-1) on Thursday, with both teams coming off a defeat in their most recent game.
You can watch ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW to catch the action as the Kraken attempt to knock off the Predators.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs Kraken Additional Info
Predators Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Predators conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.
- The Predators' 223 goals scored last season (2.7 per game) ranked 28th in the league.
- Their -13 goal differential ranked 22nd in the league.
- The 44 power-play goals the Predators scored last season (24th in the NHL) came via 250 power-play chances.
- The Predators' 17.6% power-play conversion rate was 27th in the league.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Tyson Barrie
|85
|13
|42
|55
|48
|32
|-
|Thomas Novak
|51
|17
|26
|43
|15
|26
|44.5%
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Cody Glass
|72
|14
|21
|35
|23
|35
|49.8%
Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kraken conceded 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game) last season, the Kraken had the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- With a goal differential of +37, they were 10th-best in the league.
- With 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), the Kraken were 21st in the NHL.
- The Kraken had the NHL's 21st-ranked power-play percentage (19.75%).
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.7%
