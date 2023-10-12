Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Shelby County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pelham High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Meadowview Christian School at Cornerstone Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coosa Valley Academy at Abbeville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Henry, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Selma High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Calera High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Calera, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Vincent, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
