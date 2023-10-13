As action in the Winners Open nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Ana Bogdan against Rebeka Masarova. Bogdan is the favorite (+350) at BT Arena.

Bogdan at the 2023 Winners Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: BT Arena

BT Arena Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Romania Court Surface: Hard

Bogdan's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 (at 12:15 PM ET), Bogdan will meet Masarova, after defeating Nikola Bartunkova 4-6, 7-6, 7-5 in the previous round.

Bogdan currently has odds of -145 to win her next matchup against Masarova.

Bogdan Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Bogdan defeated No. 289-ranked Bartunkova, 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.

Bogdan has not won any of her 16 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 17-16.

In nine tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Bogdan has gone 5-9.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Bogdan has played 33 matches and 24.4 games per match.

In her 14 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Bogdan has averaged 23.0 games.

Over the past 12 months, Bogdan has been victorious in 33.6% of her return games and 64.1% of her service games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Bogdan has won 61.8% of her games on serve and 27.9% on return.

