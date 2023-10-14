Alabama A&M vs. Grambling Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Our projection model predicts the Grambling Tigers will defeat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Alabama A&M vs. Grambling Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Grambling (-5.6)
|55.2
|Grambling 30, Alabama A&M 25
Week 7 SWAC Predictions
- Texas Southern vs Bethune-Cookman
- UAPB vs Mississippi Valley State
- Alabama State vs Jackson State
Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once in one opportunity this year.
- Each Bulldogs one game with a set total have hit the over.
Grambling Betting Info (2022)
- The Tigers compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, four of Tigers games hit the over.
Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Grambling
|32.2
|32.8
|46.5
|22.5
|17
|48.5
|Alabama A&M
|32.2
|25.3
|46.7
|13.3
|11.5
|33.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
