The Grambling Tigers (3-3) face a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Grambling is totaling 393.2 yards per game offensively this season (35th in the FCS), and is allowing 332.2 yards per game (46th) on defense. With 32.2 points per game on offense, Alabama A&M ranks 27th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 51st, surrendering 25.3 points per game.

Alabama A&M vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Alabama A&M vs. Grambling Key Statistics

Alabama A&M Grambling 382 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.2 (16th) 245.7 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.2 (73rd) 140.3 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166 (38th) 241.7 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.2 (45th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey has racked up 869 yards on 62.6% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Ryan Morrow has rushed for 336 yards on 57 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Donovan Eaglin has compiled 330 yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns.

Cameron Young's 317 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 34 receptions on 33 targets with three touchdowns.

Keenan Hambrick has recorded 288 receiving yards (48 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Terrell Gardner's 17 receptions (on 15 targets) have netted him 249 yards (41.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has racked up 1,348 yards (224.7 ypg) on 107-of-181 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Chance Williams has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 482 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Floyd Chalk IV has carried the ball 70 times for 300 yards (50 per game) and six touchdowns.

Antonio Jones' team-high 387 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 31 targets).

Lyndon Rash has put together a 284-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 27 targets.

Javon Robinson has a total of 153 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 13 throws and scoring one touchdown.

