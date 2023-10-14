Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 14, when the Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas Razorbacks go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Crimson Tide. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Alabama (-19.5) Over (46.5) Alabama 36, Arkansas 15

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this contest.

The Crimson Tide's record against the spread is 4-2-0.

In games it has played as 19.5-point favorites or more, Alabama has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Crimson Tide have played six games this season and four of them have gone over the total.

Alabama games average 52.3 total points per game this season, 5.8 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Razorbacks have a 11.1% chance to win.

The Razorbacks is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Razorbacks have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

The average point total for Arkansas this season is 8.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Crimson Tide vs. Razorbacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 31.2 15.2 34.7 17 27.7 13.3 Arkansas 31.3 25.3 38.3 19 25.5 30.5

