In the matchup between the Jackson State Tigers and Alabama State Hornets on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Alabama State vs. Jackson State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-10.8) 40.2 Jackson State 26, Alabama State 15

Week 7 SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last year, just one Hornets game went over the point total.

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Tigers games hit the over six out of 13 times last season.

Hornets vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jackson State 29.2 28.7 22.0 16.0 30.5 45.5 Alabama State 16.0 18.2 17.5 17.0 10.0 23.0

