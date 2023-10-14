The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a clash of SEC foes.

Alabama ranks 89th in total offense this year (360 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 360 yards allowed per game. Arkansas ranks 21st-worst in total yards per game (332.8), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 42nd in the FBS with 340.7 total yards ceded per contest.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest below

Alabama vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Alabama Arkansas 360 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.8 (99th) 299.5 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.7 (61st) 143.7 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.5 (114th) 216.3 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.3 (81st) 6 (36th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (16th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 1,159 yards (193.2 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 158 rushing yards on 57 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has racked up 371 yards on 79 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 54 times for 251 yards (41.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has hauled in 17 receptions for 386 yards (64.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 275 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Amari Niblack has a total of 170 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing nine throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 1,300 yards on 110-of-164 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 136 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

AJ Green is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 195 yards, or 32.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Rashod Dubinion has run for 187 yards across 51 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong paces his squad with 437 receiving yards on 35 catches with four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has put up a 253-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 16 passes on 20 targets.

Isaac TeSlaa has racked up 181 reciving yards (30.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

