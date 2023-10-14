The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4) will meet in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Razorbacks will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Alabama vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Alabama is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Arkansas has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 To Win the SEC +300 Bet $100 to win $300

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.