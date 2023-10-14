Auburn vs. LSU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A pair of the country's strongest running games battle when the No. 22 LSU Tigers (4-2) bring college football's 15th-ranked run game versus the Auburn Tigers (3-2), with the No. 21 unit, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The LSU Tigers are heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Auburn matchup.
Auburn vs. LSU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
Auburn vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-11.5)
|60.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|LSU (-11.5)
|60.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Auburn vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Auburn has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Auburn Tigers have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- LSU has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The LSU Tigers have been favored by 11.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
