The Boston Bruins (1-0) host the Nashville Predators (1-1) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO. The Bruins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their most recent outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final tally of Bruins 3, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-190)

Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.8 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Predators vs Bruins Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators had a record of 42-32-8 last season and were 13-8-21 in overtime games.

Nashville picked up 42 points (18-8-6) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

Across the 14 games last season the Predators finished with just one goal, they picked up five points.

When Nashville scored two goals last season, they amassed 25 points (11-7-3 record).

The Predators picked up 61 points in their 40 games when they scored at least three goals.

Nashville scored a lone power-play goal in 26 games last season and picked up 35 points.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Nashville posted a record of 16-10-3 (35 points).

The Predators were outshot by their opponents 52 times last season, and took 57 points from those games.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 2.72 28th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 2.88 12th 9th 33 Shots 29.5 23rd 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.3 27th 12th 22.22% Power Play % 17.6% 27th 1st 87.28% Penalty Kill % 82.55% 6th

Predators vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

