The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators (each coming off a victory in its last game) will meet on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO is the place to tune in to see the Bruins and the Predators go head to head.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Predators vs Bruins Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the league.

They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

The Predators had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.

The Predators' power-play percentage (17.6) put them 27th in the league.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Tyson Barrie 85 13 42 55 48 32 - Thomas Novak 51 17 26 43 15 26 44.5% Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Cody Glass 72 14 21 35 23 35 49.8%

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in league action, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+127) led the league.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins recorded last season ranked 11th in the NHL (on 279 power-play chances).

The Bruins were 12th in the league with a 22.22% power-play conversion rate.

Bruins Key Players