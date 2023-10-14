It'll be the Troy Trojans (4-2) versus the Army Black Knights (2-3) in college football play at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Troy vs. Army?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Troy 30, Army 15

Troy 30, Army 15 Troy is 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Trojans have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Army has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Black Knights are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Troy (-6)



Troy (-6) So far this season Troy has two victories against the spread.

The Trojans covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6 points or more.

So far in 2023 Army has two wins against the spread.

The Black Knights have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in a game twice this season.

There have been three Army games that have finished with a combined score over 42.5 points this season.

The over/under for the contest of 42.5 is 14.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Troy (27.8 points per game) and Army (29.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Troy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 52.5 50 Implied Total AVG 29.4 30 28.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Army

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.6 47.5 46.3 Implied Total AVG 27.3 25 28 ATS Record 2-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

