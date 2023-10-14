The Troy Trojans (4-2) hit the road to match up against the Army Black Knights (2-3) at Michie Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Troy is totaling 27.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 80th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 37th, giving up 20.3 points per contest. From an offensive angle, Army is accumulating 357.2 total yards per contest (94th-ranked). It ranks 33rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (330.6 total yards given up per game).

Below in this story, we give all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Troy vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Troy vs. Army Key Statistics

Troy Army 444 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.2 (118th) 286 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.6 (18th) 179.5 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.6 (21st) 264.5 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.6 (122nd) 12 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (80th) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (81st)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 1,538 passing yards for Troy, completing 60.8% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 131 times for 835 yards (139.2 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught nine passes for 133 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Taylor has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 160 yards (26.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's leads his squad with 317 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has caught 13 passes for 308 yards (51.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Deshon Stoudemire has hauled in 22 catches for 303 yards, an average of 50.5 yards per game.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 697 passing yards (139.4 per game) while completing 53.4% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 378 yards (75.6 ypg) on 90 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Hayden Reed has racked up 180 yards (on 41 carries) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Alston paces his squad with 266 receiving yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has caught 13 passes and compiled 208 receiving yards (41.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Casey Reynolds has racked up 68 reciving yards (13.6 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Troy or Army gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.