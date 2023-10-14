The Troy Trojans (4-2) bring college football's 11th-ranked run defense into a clash with the Army Black Knights (2-3), with the No. 22 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Trojans are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Army matchup.

Troy vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Troy vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Troy vs. Army Betting Trends

Troy has won two games against the spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Army has won two games against the spread this year.

The Black Knights have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

