The Troy Trojans (4-2) will put their 11th-ranked run defense to the test against the Army Black Knights (2-3) and the No. 21 running attack in the nation, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Trojans are favored by 5.5 points in the game. The contest's point total is set at 42.5.

Troy is putting up 27.8 points per game on offense this year (78th in the FBS), and is giving up 20.3 points per game (38th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of total yards, Army ranks 92nd in the FBS (357.2 total yards per game) and 33rd on defense (330.6 total yards allowed per game).

Troy vs. Army Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Troy vs Army Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -5.5 -110 -110 42.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Troy Recent Performance

The Trojans have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, producing 506 total yards per game during that stretch (17th-worst). They've been better on defense, ceding 263 total yards per game (35th).

The Trojans rank 83rd in scoring offense over the last three games (30.7 points per game), but they rank 11th-best in scoring defense over that stretch (11.3 points per game surrendered).

Although Troy ranks 25th-worst in pass defense over the previous three contests (205.7 passing yards allowed), it has been more successful on offense with 280.3 passing yards per game (52nd-ranked).

The Trojans' run defense has been creating chaos for opposing offenses over the last three contests, ranking 11th-best by allowing only 57.3 rushing yards per game. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 27th in the FBS during that three-game period (225.7 rushing yards per game).

The Trojans have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

Troy's past three contests have not hit the over.

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy has covered the spread twice in five games this season.

The Trojans have been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

In Troy's five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Troy has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Troy has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has compiled 1,538 yards (256.3 ypg) on 113-of-186 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 835 rushing yards on 131 carries with six touchdowns. He's also tacked on nine catches for 133 yards (22.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Taylor has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 160 yards (26.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's leads his squad with 317 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 catches (out of 46 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has put up a 308-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 28 targets.

Deshon Stoudemire has a total of 303 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 22 passes.

Javon Solomon paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and 18 tackles.

Jayden McDonald, Troy's leading tackler, has 29 tackles and three TFL this year.

Reddy Steward has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 18 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

