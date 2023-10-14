AAC foes meet when the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) and the UAB Blazers (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Alamodome.

UTSA is compiling 392.6 yards per game on offense (69th in the FBS), and rank 108th on the other side of the ball, yielding 414.4 yards allowed per game. UAB has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 14th-worst with 439.8 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, putting up 449.8 total yards per contest (27th-ranked).

See below as we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPNU.

UAB vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream:

City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UAB vs. UTSA Key Statistics

UAB UTSA 449.8 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.6 (104th) 439.8 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.4 (61st) 145.7 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.4 (75th) 304.2 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.2 (62nd) 9 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 12 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (126th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 1,795 yards (299.2 per game) while completing 75.5% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 101 yards with three touchdowns.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has run for 270 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also tacked on 19 catches, totaling 145 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has rushed for 249 yards on 55 carries with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer has totaled 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 350 (58.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has three touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has 26 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 285 yards (47.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Fred Farrier II's 20 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 198 yards.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 761 yards (152.2 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 68 rushing yards on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 75 times for 337 yards (67.4 per game), scoring two times.

Robert Henry has collected 207 yards on 34 attempts, scoring three times.

Joshua Cephus' 384 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has totaled 37 catches and four touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 15 passes while averaging 53.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 19 passes and compiled 14 receptions for 220 yards, an average of 44 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

