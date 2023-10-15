When Bijan Robinson suits up for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 6 matchup versus the Washington Commanders (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 364 yards on 67 carries (72.8 yards per game) while scoring zero touchdowns.

Robinson has tacked on 21 catches for 146 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Robinson has not reached the end zone on the ground once in five games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 14 105 0 5 32 0 Week 5 Texans 14 46 0 2 12 1

