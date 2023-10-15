The Washington Commanders (2-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Falcons and Commanders can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 2.5 42.5 -145 +120

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Falcons vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

The average point total in Atlanta's matchups this year is 42.5, the exact same as this game's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-4-0).

The Falcons have won all three games when favored on the moneyline this year.

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have played three games this season that ended with a point total above 42.5 points.

Washington has had an average of 41.5 points scored in their games so far this season, 1.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Commanders have covered the spread twice in five games with a set spread.

The Commanders have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

Washington is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Falcons vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 16.6 26 19.2 11 42.5 1 5 Commanders 21.8 17 32.0 31 41.5 3 5

Falcons vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Atlanta is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its past three contests.

In its past three games, Atlanta has not gone over the total.

The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-13 total points, -2.6 per game), as do the Commanders (-51 total points, -10.2 per game).

Commanders

Washington has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three games.

In the Commanders' past three games, they have hit the over twice.

The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-13 total points, -2.6 per game), as do the Commanders (-51 total points, -10.2 per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.5 41.0 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.8 22.0 24.0 ATS Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.5 42.0 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.0 23.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.