Monday's contest between the Houston Astros (90-72) and Texas Rangers (90-72) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:37 PM ET on October 16.

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have won 62 out of the 116 games, or 53.4%, in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won 58 of its 108 games, or 53.7%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.

The Rangers have won in 27, or 51.9%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Texas has won 19 of 36 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 7 Twins W 6-4 Justin Verlander vs Bailey Ober October 8 Twins L 6-2 Framber Valdez vs Pablo Lopez October 10 @ Twins W 9-1 Cristian Javier vs Sonny Gray October 11 @ Twins W 3-2 Jose Urquidy vs Joe Ryan October 15 Rangers L 2-0 Justin Verlander vs Jordan Montgomery October 16 Rangers - Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi October 18 @ Rangers - TBA vs TBA October 19 @ Rangers - TBA vs TBA

Rangers Schedule