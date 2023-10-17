Filip Forsberg will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers meet at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Forsberg vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Forsberg Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 50 games last season, Forsberg had a plus-minus of -4, and averaged 15:19 on the ice.

He had a goal in 17 of 50 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Forsberg had an assist in 19 games last season out of 50 games played, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 61.7% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Forsberg has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers ranked 17th in goals against, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.