The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) square off on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in a clash of CUSA opponents.

Western Kentucky is compiling 32.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 44th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 91st, surrendering 29.0 points per game. With 28.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Jacksonville State ranks 72nd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 28th, surrendering 19.4 points per game.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Western Kentucky 362.6 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.0 (89th) 362.7 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.2 (109th) 204.0 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.3 (120th) 158.6 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.7 (26th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (56th) 16 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (1st)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has thrown for 638 yards on 58-of-102 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 253 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Malik Jackson, has carried the ball 104 times for 578 yards (82.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr.'s 325 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 18 receptions on 33 targets with two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has recorded 167 receiving yards (23.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 14 receptions.

Sean Brown's 11 receptions (on 23 targets) have netted him 148 yards (21.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has racked up 1,658 yards (276.3 ypg) on 149-of-245 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 74 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 24 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Markese Stepp has racked up 180 yards on 36 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

LT Sanders has carried the ball 20 times for 127 yards (21.2 per game).

Malachi Corley's leads his squad with 543 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 receptions (out of 59 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Easton Messer has caught 24 passes for 299 yards (49.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jimmy Holiday has been the target of 18 passes and compiled 10 catches for 136 yards, an average of 22.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

