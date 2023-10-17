Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 17
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) will meet a fellow CUSA opponent, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Hilltoppers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under in this contest is 61.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Jacksonville, Alabama
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-7)
|61.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Western Kentucky (-7)
|60.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
- The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Western Kentucky is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
