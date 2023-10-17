Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) going head to head at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:07 PM ET on October 17.
The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Phillies Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a perfect record of 4-0.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Phillies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Phillies have won 67, or 61.5%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Philadelphia is 26-16 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- The Phillies have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Philadelphia is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 796 total runs this season.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 5-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (49.5%) in those games.
- Arizona has a mark of 9-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 7
|@ Braves
|W 3-0
|Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider
|October 9
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried
|October 11
|Braves
|W 10-2
|Aaron Nola vs Bryce Elder
|October 12
|Braves
|W 3-1
|Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider
|October 16
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-3
|Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen
|October 17
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly
|October 19
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 20
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 4
|@ Brewers
|W 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Freddy Peralta
|October 7
|@ Dodgers
|W 11-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Clayton Kershaw
|October 9
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller
|October 11
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Lance Lynn
|October 16
|@ Phillies
|L 5-3
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 17
|@ Phillies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 19
|Phillies
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs TBA
|October 20
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
