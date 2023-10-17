The Nashville Predators, including Thomas Novak, take the ice Tuesday versus the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Novak against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.

Thomas Novak vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Novak Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Novak's plus-minus last season was +5, in 14:06 per game on the ice.

In 14 of 51 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

In 22 of 51 games last season, Novak had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Novak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Novak Stats vs. the Oilers in 2022-23

The Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in NHL play in goals against.

Their +69 goal differential was second-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.