High school football action in Lee County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here.

Lee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Opelika High School at Enterprise High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Enterprise, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at Loachapoka High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Smiths Station High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Smiths Station, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Beauregard High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John T. Morgan Academy at Glenwood School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Smiths Station, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

