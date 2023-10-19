Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
High school football action in Lee County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Opelika High School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Enterprise, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplesville High School at Loachapoka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Smiths Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central-Phenix City High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School of Clay County at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John T. Morgan Academy at Glenwood School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Smiths Station, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.