In Montgomery County, Alabama, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Russell County High School at Park Crossing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19

7:00 PM CT on October 19 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Andalusia High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 20

6:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chambers Academy at Hooper Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 20

6:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Hope Hull, AL

Hope Hull, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Smiths Station High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Smiths Station, AL

Smiths Station, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanhope Elmore High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville Christian Academy at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Slocomb High School at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Abbeville High School at Macon East Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Cecil, AL

Cecil, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alabama Christian Academy at Greensboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Greensboro, AL

Greensboro, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dale County High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Fyffe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Percy Julian High School at Prattville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20

7:00 PM CT on October 20 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Evangel Christian Academy