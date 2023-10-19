The Nashville Predators, with Phillip Tomasino, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. If you'd like to wager on Tomasino's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Phillip Tomasino vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Tomasino Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Tomasino has averaged 12:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Tomasino has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.

Tomasino has recorded a point in one of four games playedthis season.

In one of four games this season, Tomasino has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Tomasino's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Tomasino has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tomasino Stats vs. the Rangers in 2022-23

The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 1 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

