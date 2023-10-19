Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Houston Astros (90-72) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 19.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) for the Rangers and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA) for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 109 games this season and won 65 (59.6%) of those contests.

Texas has entered 109 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 65-44 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have come away with 27 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Houston has won 24 of 36 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is No. 5 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 8 @ Orioles W 11-8 Jordan Montgomery vs Grayson Rodriguez October 10 Orioles W 7-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer October 15 @ Astros W 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 16 @ Astros W 5-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 18 Astros L 8-5 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 19 Astros - Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy October 20 Astros - TBA vs TBA

Astros Schedule