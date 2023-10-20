Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Sheffield High School vs. Tharptown High School Game - October 20
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, October 20 at 11:00 AM CT, Tharptown High School will host Sheffield High School in a matchup between 2A teams.
Sheffield vs. Tharptown Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 20
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Franklin County Games This Week
Ardmore High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Colbert County Games This Week
Muscle Shoals High School at Cullman High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert County High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phil Campbell High School at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
