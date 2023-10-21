The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) host an SEC battle against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best by surrendering just 16 points per game. The offense ranks 56th (30.1 points per game). Tennessee's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 303 total yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 443.8 total yards per game, which ranks 32nd.

Here we will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on CBS.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Alabama vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Alabama Tennessee 367.9 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.8 (61st) 292.4 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303 (11th) 148.4 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.3 (6th) 219.4 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.5 (88th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 1,397 yards (199.6 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 139 rushing yards on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 95 times for 454 yards (64.9 per game), scoring three times.

Roydell Williams has been handed the ball 61 times this year and racked up 319 yards (45.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's team-high 446 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 26 targets) with four touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 283 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Amari Niblack's 11 catches have turned into 213 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton leads Tennessee with 1,264 yards on 112-of-182 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 173 rushing yards (28.8 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 80 times for 571 yards (95.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabari Small has piled up 65 carries and totaled 359 yards with two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's 305 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 29 receptions on 41 targets.

Ramel Keyton has caught 14 passes and compiled 230 receiving yards (38.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Bru McCoy's 27 targets have resulted in 17 grabs for 217 yards and one touchdown.

