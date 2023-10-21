The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1), boasting the sixth-ranked rushing attack in the country, will take on the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) and the 21st-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Crimson Tide are favored, by 8.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 49 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-8.5) 49 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-8.5) 49.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Alabama vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Tennessee has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 To Win the SEC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

