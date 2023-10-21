The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Auburn Tigers (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in an SEC showdown.

Ole Miss ranks 59th in scoring defense this season (23.8 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 41.7 points per game. In terms of total offense, Auburn ranks 101st in the FBS (347.3 total yards per game) and 59th on defense (363.7 total yards allowed per game).

We give more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Auburn Ole Miss 347.3 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.3 (34th) 363.7 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.3 (58th) 191.5 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.3 (39th) 155.8 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.0 (16th) 8 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 745 yards on 71-of-117 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 225 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has been given 57 carries and totaled 218 yards with three touchdowns.

Jay Fair's 232 receiving yards (38.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions on 29 targets with two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has caught 16 passes and compiled 153 receiving yards (25.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Shane Hooks' eight receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 106 yards (17.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 1,638 yards, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 302 yards (50.3 ypg) on 63 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has 443 rushing yards on 108 carries with six touchdowns. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 102 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jordan Watkins' 536 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has totaled 36 receptions and two touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has grabbed 27 passes while averaging 65.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Tre Harris has a total of 367 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws and scoring six touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ole Miss or Auburn gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.