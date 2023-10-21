Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Florence High School vs. Sparkman High School Game - October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM CT, Sparkman High School will host Florence High School in a game between 7A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Florence vs. Sparkman Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Harvest, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Albertville High School at James Clemens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bob Jones High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison County High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckhorn High School at Fort Payne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mae Jemison High School at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hazel Green, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Deshler High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Wilson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lauderdale County High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillips High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
