The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sherwood stats and insights

Sherwood is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

Sherwood has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 14 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.